To the Editor:
I’d like to offer up a heartfelt toast to Regan Murphy as he retires from his role as the mayor of Robbinsdale. His missions were to enhance and invigorate the “Main Street” experience, bring a major grocer to the area, create new housing opportunities and make the city stand out as an exceptional place to live.
He accomplished those goals. It wasn’t always easy, but he has remained committed to his vision and tried to please as many residents as possible. His passion for the city of Robbinsdale is unmatched.
My family and I are very proud of him and his city, even though we are Crystal residents. Even though he won’t be mayor anymore, I’m certain he’ll still be very active with the half-marathon, Whiz Bang Days, youth sports and various neighborhood celebrations.
He would tell you humbly that many others, including his supportive family, have contributed to his success as a leader in Robbinsdale. I am here to tell you he worked his butt off for the city. He didn’t do it all, but he definitely did a lot in his eight years of service.
Lastly, I want to right a wrong from about 30 years ago. There was a time when we were actually pretty good at baseball. When we were 16 years old, we qualified to play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Alabama. Before we left town, I was interviewed by this very newspaper. They wanted to get a little background on each player on the team. However, when the newspaper came out (August 14, 1991. Vol. 79 No. 17), the writer had left out Regan’s highlights! He was the only guy that didn’t get some recognition. So, here ya go Murph, here’s your bio that was omitted:
“Regan is definitely a leader on our team. In fact, he basically put the team together since we are from different high schools. He can play both infield and outfield and so that makes him very valuable. He also plays basketball and football at Cooper High School.”
Slainte, buddy!
