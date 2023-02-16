To the Editor:
Growing up in northern Minnesota I didn’t quite get this “Mardi Gras” thing.
What’s it all about? Where did it come from?
Well, I expressed my confusion this way:
Mardi Gras Who?
I had to stop, ponder and pause
what’s the big deal about Mardi Gras?
I went to this gal to respectfully ask:
“What’s the big deal about beads and masks?
People dancing with smelly feet
eating all sorts of rice and meat
like they never had a meal before
dancing wacky on the floor.”
She said they came to New Orleans
for dirty rice, meat and beans.
I asked her for some Swedish meatballs
‘cause I grew up near Thief River Falls.
“No, no,” she said, “some other meats
comfort foods and lots of sweets.”
I tried to tell her – give her the scoop:
“You should serve lefse with potato soup.”
She changed the subject – looked straight at me
with eyes so bright and cheerfully.
“I know you’re just an old grandpa
but today is known as ‘Mardi Gras’.”
She said to me with some distress.
“You need to say it without the ‘S’.”
I said “I’m tired – it’s been a hard day
I think I should be on my way.”
“No, no” she said, “let’s brighten your mood
sit down - let’s have some Mardi Gras food.”
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.