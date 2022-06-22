The concept of the United States was inspired by the bold declaration that our God-given liberties should be preserved against government intrusion. As a seventh grader going to a public charter school in America, I have found that the past year shows why this is an important declaration.
Distance learning due to COVID had negative consequences that are still impacting students a year after the lockdown, it defied the individual freedom of the students, and should not ever be done again.
Some examples of the consequences that I personally have experienced are staff shortages that lockdowns have caused. Without proper staff, I have been forced to drop certain classes that have been replaced with less helpful topics and haphazard lesson plans.
Also, distance learning has affected the students by the loss of mentors and a lack of discipline, routine, and responsibility. These attributes have all caused behavioral issues and hindered learning for millions of different students across the country, each with different stories.
Examples of students experiencing this can be seen in all ages. A fourth grade student that I interviewed said that his classmates “don’t know how to behave anymore” and that everybody is behind in every way. If he had to go through a lockdown again he would be homeschooled; another high school student that I interviewed agreed with him on this. “I probably lost most of my Freshman experience,” she said, “I don’t want anybody to have to go through that.” God’s desire for us is to live in community, and distance learning only impedes on that.
Looking at the cons of distance learning, a lockdown would only happen if the pros outweigh the cons, right? Well, the chances of a healthy child dying from COVID are less than the chances of someone getting struck by lightning, so distance learning cannot be for my peers or my safety.
Either way, distance learning is an intrusion from the government against my God-given liberties, has deficient reasoning, destructive values, lasting consequences, and should not ever be done again.
