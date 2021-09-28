To the Editor:

This month we celebrate National Arts in Education Week. I came across an article by Americans for the Arts that highlights “10 Reasons to Support the Arts in 2021.” I want to highlight two that resonated with me. First:

Arts unify communities. 72% of Americans believe “arts unify our communities regardless of age, race, and ethnicity,” and 73% agree that arts “help me understand other cultures better.”

Perpich Center for Arts Education strives to create community among the people we work with daily. The Perpich community extends statewide, connecting school districts with professional development resource staff and on campus with the arts high school. Our mission is to provide all Minnesota students the opportunity to develop, enhance, and integrate their artistic and academic abilities to their highest potential. Throughout the pandemic, the arts have helped us understand other cultures from different perspectives.

The Perpich Vision Statement encourages one to fuse an artistic passion and academic excellence into producing creative critical thinkers.

The second reason to support the arts that resonated with me:

Arts spark creativity and innovation. Creativity is among the top five applied skills sought by business leaders. Research on creativity shows that Nobel laureates in the sciences are 17 times more likely to be actively engaged as an arts maker than other scientists.

Arts High Principal Conn McCartan reminds parents and students that not all scholars become artists after graduation. They migrate into other fields of study, but carry with them a skillset as critical thinkers using the creative skills learned at Perpich. I feel a good demonstration of students using creativity and critical thinking skills was on display at the opening exhibition this fall called “Active Reactions – Self Portrait Exhibition.” That evening, there was an exhibition of visual arts projects, literary arts readings, dance performances, and media arts screenings.

Reflecting on the outset of the pandemic, some of the assumptions on how and where we educate students were challenged in a big way. Although we are not sure yet what the future holds for education, we continue to learn the importance of arts in our lives.

Charles Rick is the Executive Director at Perpich Center for Arts Education.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments