To the editor:
It is apparent and well documented that racism and systematic racism are rampant in America. We as sisters have been talking with each other about how police departments function and what measures could be instituted to make changes. In order to get where we need to go, we must define “To Protect and Serve,” and then we need to change “Police” to a new word that represents that new definition. If we put our heads together and use our common sense, we can fix the exising issues. We need the following:
• Have the right people for the right jobs
• Elevate of the status of those that protect us but hold them accountable
• Elevate the educational qualifications for police
• Treat those who protect us with respect and pay them as professionals
• Diversity is imperative
• Enhancement and expansion of training
• Inclusion of the community and its professionals
• Stop using the word defunding and replace it with enhanced refunding
There is a lot of development and redesign to be done all across America and the changes that we need are universal and affect us all. Those of us who have been around for awhile know that it is time for change and its not too late to get it right. We have some opportunities at this time to make changes in our communities and make this a time of growth and improvement.
While talking about changes that are needed, we discussed with each other ways that these things can be done through programs that can be developed with inclusion of all communities. These things can be done.
Hopefully this will be the start of a better, kinder time in history where all children can go outside and play without having to be afraid. Speak up and speak out to promote positive changes that will stop the killings, reduce the violence and let our neighborhoods finally be protected and served.
If common sense prevails we can fix this.
Jill Luster
Brooklyn Center
Cynthia White
Brooklyn Park
