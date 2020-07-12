The League of Women Voters of Minneapolis and the West Metro Alliance of LWV are sponsoring primary election candidate debates for both the Republican and Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidates for the Congressional District 5 race. The other major parties do not have a contested primary.
The debates will be Monday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. for the Republican candidates and at 8 p.m. for the DFL candidates, without a live audience in accordance with COVID-19 guidance.
The debates will be broadcast live and recorded by CCX Media, and live-streamed via a link at CCXmedia.org. Links to the debate recordings will be posted online via ccxmedia.org, LWV Facebook pages, LWV websites and YouTube.
All candidates in a contested primary in the district were invited. The Republican candidates are Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella. Dalia Al-Aqidi has withdrawn from the Republican primary. The DFL candidates are Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy, Antone Melton-Meaux and Ilhan Omar. Candidates will respond to questions submitted to LWV.
The League of Women Voters is sponsoring this event to bring nonpartisan voter education to the community. LWV does not endorse or oppose candidates for office or political parties.
The West Metro LWV is an alliance of eight local leagues, including five local leagues that are completely or partially within the 5th Congressional District: Crystal/NewHope/EastPlymouth/Robbinsdale, Edina, Golden Valley, Minnetonka/EdenPrairie/Hopkins and St. Louis Park.
Voters may email questions in advance through Sunday, July 19, to vote@lwvmpls.org orlwvgv@lwvmn.org. It is LWV policy to keep confidential the identity of all persons submitting questions. A neutral LWV committee reviews all questions submitted to ensure they are applicable to all candidates, are forward looking, not personal in nature and are addressed to subjects relevant to the debate. Questions may also be emailed to lwvgv@lwvmn.org during the debates. Organizers usually receive more questions than time allows during the debate.
The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to both men and women. For more information, contact Martha Micks, LWV of Golden Valley president, at lwvgv@lwvmn.org or 763-546-7930.
