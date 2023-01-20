The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale, in partnership with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a candidate forum for the Robbinsdale Ward 1 special election 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale.
Both candidates, Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy, have been invited to participate.
The forum is open to the public, questions may be submitted at lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org or 763-290-0288 up to one day before the event. People attending in person will be able to submit written questions on provided note cards during the event. The League of Women Voters does not allow verbal questions from the floor. The league requests questions to be directed to all candidates. By League of Women Voter policy, the identity of any person asking a question is confidential. All submitted questions become the property of the league.
The forum will be broadcast live on cable channel 12, videos will be posted afterwards on CCX Media, and on the league website at lwvcnhepr.org.
“In today’s political climate, local elections are of great interest to the voting public,” reported the league in a press release. “LWV provides an important service by hosting candidate forums which give voters the opportunity to hear local candidates discuss important issues in a non-partisan format.”
The winner in the Tuesday, Feb. 14 special election will represent Ward 1 residents (in the northwestern region of the city) until Jan. 1, 2024. Early voting has begun at City Hall. Election day voting will also take place at City Hall (not the usual Ward 1 polling place, Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
