The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale, in partnership with the Robbinsdale Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a candidate forum for the Robbinsdale Ward 1 special election 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at City Hall, 4100 Lakeview Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

Both candidates, Raymond Blackledge and Regan Murphy, have been invited to participate.

Tags

Load comments