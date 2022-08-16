The Brooklyn Park/Osseo/Maple Grove League of Women Voters will be sponsoring candidate forums in September. The events are free and open to the public. The forums will be live-streamed by CCX Media and will be available on YouTube and other sources after the event. All forums will be held in the council chambers of the city where they are held. Forums will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Forum locations are listed below:

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments