The Brooklyn Park/Osseo/Maple Grove League of Women Voters will be sponsoring candidate forums in September. The events are free and open to the public. The forums will be live-streamed by CCX Media and will be available on YouTube and other sources after the event. All forums will be held in the council chambers of the city where they are held. Forums will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Forum locations are listed below:
• Sept. 6 - Brooklyn Center City Council and Mayor in Brooklyn Center
• Sept. 7 - Brooklyn Center School Board in Brooklyn Center
• Sept. 20 - Brooklyn Park City Council and Mayor in Brooklyn Park
• Sept. 21 - SD34 and 34B, SD38, 38A,38B in Brooklyn Park
• Sept. 22 - Osseo School Board #279 Maple Grove
Voters attending the forums have two opportunities to submit questions to the candidates. Written questions will be accepted in advance through email at lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org. Indicate which forum your question is for. By League of Women Voters policy, the identity of the person asking the question is confidential. Any questions submitted by email will remain confidential with all identifying information removed before the event.
Audience members will also have the opportunity to submit questions in writing at the event, in accordance with forum rules.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy. We do not endorse or oppose candidates for office or political parties. Membership is open to all.
For more information, contact Eleanor Johnson, LWV BPOMG Voter Service Chair, at lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.