Candidates for Brooklyn Park’s mayor will meet in a forum March 16.
The League of Women Voters chapter for Brooklyn Park, Osseo and Maple Grove, the Twin West Chamber of Commerce, and CCX media will host the forum at 6:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Park’s City Hall, at 5200 85th Ave. N.
No audience will be admitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum will be broadcast live on CCX Media, and will be rebroadcast prior to the April 13 primary election.
Questions for candidates can be submitted to lwvbpomg@lwvmn.org and/or candidateforums@twinwest.com. Questions must be directed toward all candidates and cannot be personal attacks.
