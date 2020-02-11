Brooklyn Park City Councilmember Susan Pha, left, and Tonja West-Hafner, right, read a proclamation from the council declaring Feb. 6, 2020 as “League of Women Voters Centennial Day” in Brooklyn Park. “The Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove Chapter of the League of Women Voters has served our community with dedication and integrity for 100 years with their commitment to making democracy work for women and men through community education on public policy topics, holding nonpartisan voter registration drives, and hosting informative candidate forums for our local municipal, school board and county elections, now, therefore, I, Jeffrey Lunde, Mayor of the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Feb. 6, 2020 as ‘League of Women Voters Centennial Day’ in the City of Brooklyn Park,” the proclamation reads.
