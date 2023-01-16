The operator of two group homes whose rental licenses the New Hope City Council voted to revoke has sued the city.

The council made unanimous decisions last year to revoke the rental permits for Berkeley Heights Homes LLC for two homes in the city. The first, which the council acted on last summer, involved a house at 3957 Wisconsin Ave. N. that had been the subject of public complaints from neighbors for about a year. The revocation came after neighbors called for action at an open forum last June.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments