Multiple law enforcement agencies are urging the Brooklyn Center City Council to oppose Mayor Mike Elliott's proposal to create unarmed law enforcement branches to respond to minor traffic incidents and mental health calls.
The letter, dated May 13 and signed on behalf of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Law Enforcement Labor Services, and the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association, said that the proposal would make law enforcement officers and the community less safe.
“We respectfully request that the council vote 'no' to this resolution or table the vote until such time as the city has obtained additional and accurate state-wide law enforcement input, completed necessary studies, and fully developed an implementation plan for any changes to made to the city's policing policies and procedures,” the letter states.
The Brooklyn Center City Council is expected to vote on the resolution Saturday, May 15.
The resolution was proposed by Mayor Mike Elliott following the April 11 officer-involved killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop. Then-Officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright while attempting to arrest him. Former Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed Potter meant to fire her Taser rather than her service pistol.
Potter has since been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. She and Gannon resigned from their positions within the police department. The council also fired former city manager Curt Boganey.
The incident, which occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, brought hundreds of protesters into the streets of Brooklyn Center. For more than a week they gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and some nights ended in confrontation. Law enforcement officials said officers were pelted with projectiles, and officers in riot gear cleared protesters off the streets armed with tear gas and rubber bullets.
The resolution is named after Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officers during a domestic incident in 2019. Dimok-Heisler was on the Autism spectrum and in the midst of a mental health crisis when the incident occurred. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to bring charges against any of the officers involved in the case.
If approved by the council, the resolution calls for the creation of an unarmed civilian Community Response Department and a Traffic Enforcement Department. This new departments would respond to mental health calls for service and minor traffic incidents.
The resolution would also provide a temporary limit on police interactions related to non-moving traffic infractions, non-felony offenses and non-felony warrants. That means that for low-level offenses such as marijuana possession and disorderly conduct, officers would only be allowed to issue tickets.
“The city's residents and its law enforcement officers deserve better from their city,” the law enforcement organizations wrote. “The city's proposed drastic revamping of traffic and criminal laws and procedures in the midst of an increase in violent crime, is misguided. This makes officers and community members less safe.”
Several aspects of the plan drew criticism from the law enforcement organizations, ranging from the legality of the proposal to law enforcement and community buy-in.
“We are concerned that a vote on the proposed resolution would be considered without the necessary input and data from all affected parties—citizens, business owners, state and other representatives, law enforcement rank and file, supervisors, chiefs or sheriffs,” the letter says.
The proposal would be in conflict with several state statutes, according to the law enforcement organizations.
“The doubtful legality of the provisions of the resolution authorizing non-licensed civilians to act in certain situations contrary to state law would heighten the threat to those individuals and the public,” the organizations wrote.
“This in turn would have the unintended but likely consequence of offenders ignoring, fleeing or confronting the civilians thereby endangering others in the vicinity or on the roadway.”
The organizations also objected to the idea of restricting the Police Department's arrest powers.
“The proposed resolution prohibiting custodial arrests or consent searches for non-felony offenses would prevent arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless, reckless or other dangerous driving conduct,” the organizations wrote.
“This is contrary to reason, state law and public safety. Likewise, officers called to a domestic assault are required by state law to arrest and detain the assailant. However, the resolution, as drafted, would conflict with state law and, importantly, increase the danger of the victim of that assault.”
The organizations called the use of a committee comprised of individuals without law enforcement experience to develop law enforcement policy and procedures “problematic.”
“Important discussion must be had regarding law enforcement in our state, but those discussions must happen with input from all stakeholders, including law enforcement officers and leadership,” they wrote.
“Changes in police operations must be methodical, well thought out, and researched before they are made into best practices. This can only be done by having all of the stakeholders at the table to make these decisions with everyone’s input and best interests in mind. Rushing significant change will only result in the potential for failure.”
