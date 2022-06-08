New Hope council members universally praised outgoing City Manager Kirk McDonald as he wrapped up his long tenure running the day-to-day operations of the municipality.
In his last New Hope City Council meeting after 15 years in the position and 32 years working for New Hope, Mayor Kathi Hemken said jokingly May 23, “Kirk, I’d just like to thank you for being a city manager forever. We really appreciate that. I know this is your last meeting, and you’re going to go home and have popcorn and beer.”
McDonald replied, “You know, I love my job, and I love this city. I have always appreciated the good working relationship I’ve had with the City Council.”
McDonald became city manager during a very tumultuous time for the city and brought a steady hand and transparency, Councilmember John Elder said.
“You brought communication and you brought a lot of calm because we had employees jumping ship left and right,” Elder said. “Through your leadership, through the way that you handled the city and the council, you rebuilt the relationships between the council and the city manager’s spot as well as to other staff.”
A thank-you is insufficient for McDonald’s leadership, Elder continued.
However, he added, “A very sincere thank-you and a debt of gratitude for helping turn what was a really ugly time into a very well-run and working city.”
Longtime Councilmember Andy Hoffe, who helped hire McDonald for the city manager job, also thanked McDonald for his work and effort over the years and wished him luck in his retirement.
Councilmember Jonathan London joined the council more recently, but he said he agreed McDonald had worked to improve the city.
“I haven’t agreed with everything, but I think you’ve done a very good job being level-handed in terms of trying to make as many people as happy as possible,” London said to McDonald. “I think that’s one of the things that is really your strength, is to try and bring as many people to the table and get the best outcome for the most people.”
London said he hopes Acting City Manager Tim Hoyt, who took over for McDonald June 2, will continue to bring that approach to the role. Hoyt, who is also the city’s police chief, trained with McDonald before becoming acting city manager. The council approved an agreement with him that allows for Hoyt to lead the city for six months while the council evaluates his performance. After the period, the council could hire him on as the permanent city manager or he could return to the sole role of police chief if the council decides to seek other candidates.
As for McDonald’s personality as city manager, London said, “The calmness and the professionalism really shined when you were in the room, and I thank you for that because it doesn’t always happen. And so I wish you a great retirement and hope you play a lot of golf and get to catch a lot of big fish.”
McDonald responded with his distinctive chuckle, prompting Councilmember Michael Isenberg to tell McDonald, “Make sure you teach Hoyt that laugh in the next week because that’s going to be the thing I miss most about these meetings.”
McDonald said jovially, “He knows how to laugh.”
“Yeah, but not like you,” Isenberg said.
The council member said to McDonald, “The only negative thing I can say about my time working with you is it’s been far too short, but enjoy your retirement because you deserve it.”
