Wally Langfellow has announced his candidacy for Robbinsdale mayor. Langfellow has lived in the community for over 35 years,
Currently, there are seven candidates on the mayoral race. The top two in the Aug. 11 primary will move on to the general election in November.
“This is a perfect time for me to work on helping our city move forward. We spent the last 26 years raising our sons and they have now both moved on, so the timing is right. I am looking forward to working on making Robbinsdale an even better place to live and work,” he said.
Langfellow led a drive to keep Robbinsdale Middle School and Lakeview Elementary School open when their closures were threatened in 2005-2009. He has also been involved as a volunteer in youth sports in the city for 20 years, including directing a Little League wood bat tournament that benefits children in Benin, West Africa. He is co-founder and vice president of the nonprofit organization Baseball in Benin.
Langfellow graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1979. He began his broadcasting career at KXLI-TV (St. Cloud) in 1985 as a sports anchor and reporter. In 1989, he signed on with Hubbard Broadcasting’s (KSTP-TV) All News Channel where he worked for 12 years. In 2002, Langfellow and his wife Dawn began publishing The Minnesota Score sports magazine. Langfellow has been broadcasting Prep Bowl and the boys state hockey and basketball tournaments on the radio every year since 1994. He also co-hosts Minnesota Score Radio sports talk show that airs in the Twin Cities on AM 1440-KYCR.
