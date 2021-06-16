The Robbinsdale City Council has approved plans to change the name of the north baseball field at Lakeview Terrace Park to Robb Malone Field. The name change is supported by the family of Robb Malone, a longtime Little League coach who died in April at age 54 due to COVID-19 complications.
Malone was the secretary and head coach for Robbinsdale-Crystal Little League at the time of his passing, as well as a longtime coach for the Robbinsdale Little League before its merger with the Crystal program. He is survived by children Teagan, Kenzie, Jamen, Ty and Talia and wife Relina.
John Ripka, president of the Robbinsdale-Crystal Little League, said Malone was “an extremely kind and generous man,” and that he would “be missed dearly.”
The league plans to host a formal dedication ceremony Saturday, July 10.
