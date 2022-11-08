Dan Jerzak
Teneshia Kragness
Voting judge Marie Phillips looks on as a voter feeds his ballot into a reader at Northport Elementary.
Community Editor
Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak will be the next Brooklyn Center City Councilmembers after defeating Kau Guannu and Andrew Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.
Kragness received 32.59% of the votes cast, or 3,981 votes, while Jerzak received 29.58% of the total votes cast, or 3,614 votes.
Guannu trailed with 20.54% of the total votes cast, or 2,509 votes, and Johnson took fourth with 16.72% or 2,043 votes.
Jerzak is a crime prevention specialist with the Brooklyn Center Police Department and a 14-year city employee.
Kragness is an accountant and a 12-year member of the city's Financial Commission.
Their results in the general election largely mirrored the success Kragness and Jerzak found in the primary, where they received the most votes in a field of nine candidates.
Guannu is a member of the Brooklyn Center Planning Commission and an attorney. Johnson is a health information technology coordinator and a nine-year Brooklyn Center resident.
Kragness and Jerzak will fill the seats previously occupied by councilmembers Dan Ryan and April Graves.
Graves defeated Mike Elliott and will be Brooklyn Center's next Mayor, while Ryan, a longtime member of the council and the Charter Commission, did not run for reelection.
Voters cast 69 write-in ballots in the contest.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
