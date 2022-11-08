BC Northport.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Voting judge Marie Phillips looks on as a voter feeds his ballot into a reader at Northport Elementary.
BC18NWcouncil -Kragness.JPG

Teneshia Kragness
BC18NWcouncil -Jerzak.jpg

Dan Jerzak

Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak will be the next Brooklyn Center City Councilmembers after defeating Kau Guannu and Andrew Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.

Kragness received 32.59% of the votes cast, or 3,981 votes, while Jerzak received 29.58% of the total votes cast, or 3,614 votes.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments