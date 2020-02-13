Tyler Kline has announced a bid for Robbinsdale City Council Ward 1 in the 2020 General Election.
Kline works in constituent service and outreach to Robbinsdale and surrounding areas at the Minnesota Senate, where he has served as a legislative assistant since 2016. Previously, he was general manager of Robbinsdale’s Mobile Lock and Safe.
“I’m looking forward to a campaign focused on the issues I know Robbinsdale cares about: great schools, safe communities, affordable housing and a high quality of life for everyone,” Kline said.
Kline grew up in Robbinsdale and has an associate of arts degree from North Hennepin Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. He shares his Robbinsdale rental home with his wife, Maggie, and their son, Jackson. She is a special education resource teacher for Minneapolis Public Schools and he will start kindergarten this fall in the Robbinsdale School District.
“Robbinsdale is a great town to live in and raise a family,” added Kline. “It would be an honor to continue my service as a councilor with the Robbinsdale City Council.”
The Ward 1 seat has been occupied by Bill Blonigan since 1981. Blonigan has announced his intention to run for mayor.
For more information, visit facebook.com/electtylerkline.
