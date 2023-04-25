The Minnesota Department of Corrections announced that Kim Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop two years ago, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee at 4 a.m. April 24.
Her early release was directed by the DOC commissioner out of caution and concern for the security of Potter, DOC staff, and the correctional facility, according to a media release by the DOC. Criminal intelligence analysts for the DOC obtained threatening comments directed at Potter in the days leading up to her release, the department stated. Also, concerns about violent protests outside the Shakopee facility, tied in part with the threats, contributed to the decision for an early morning discharge.
“Based on the intelligence we gathered, we released Ms. Potter at a time we felt was safest for her and for everyone at the correctional facility,” DOC spokesperson Andy Skoogman said in the media release.
She will finish out her two-year manslaughter sentence on supervised release in Wisconsin until Dec. 21, 2023.
Skoogman explained Potter’s supervised release, stating that Minnesota is a determinate sentencing state, which means individuals serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release. According to a press release from the DOC, the term of imprisonment is set by law. Additionally, there is no parole board and no time off for good behavior.
According to the release, Minnesota is part of the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision, which provides states the authority, accountability and resources to provide correctional supervision for those who move across state lines. As a member state, Minnesota set the conditions of Potter’s release while Wisconsin is responsible for ensuring compliance with these condition.
The DOC provided the conditions of Potter’s release:
1) Must maintain contact with the agent/designee as directed and comply with all agent directives and instructions. Must remain in the State of Minnesota unless granted written approval from the agent/designee, and the offender must keep the agent informed of his or her residence and activities.
2) Must submit to any unannounced visits or searches by the agent/designee of the offender’s person, residence, possessions, cellphone, vehicle, or premises. The offender must comply with all drug or alcohol testing as directed by the agent/designee.
3) Must refrain from purchasing, possessing, accessing, or controlling any type of firearm, ammunition, or dangerous weapon, including replica weapons. The offender must not be found in the presence of a firearm, including those found in a vehicle where the offender is also present.
4) Must remain law abiding and refrain from engaging in any behavior that violates local, state, or federal law. Any credible evidence demonstrating that an offender has been charged with a violation of law is considered grounds to hold the offender in custody unless and until the offender is found not guilty. The offender must inform the agent/designee within 24 hours of any court appearance or contact with law enforcement.
5) Must refrain from engaging in any assaultive, abusive, violent, harassing, stalking, or threatening behavior, or other behavior that poses a risk to the public.
6) Must refrain from direct or indirect contact with any person deemed to be a victim by the Department of Corrections, any person listed in a criminal justice agency report as a victim, or anyone who a court has determined is in need of protection as demonstrated by a current or previous order for protection, harassment restraining order, or domestic abuse no contact order, without prior documented approval of the agent/designee.
Special Conditions – (1) Must comply with all rules of supervision as prescribed by the receiving state. (2) Must not leave the receiving state without written approval of the agent/designee from the receiving state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.