Kim Potter

The Minnesota Department of Corrections announced that Kim Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop two years ago, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee at 4 a.m. April 24.

Her early release was directed by the DOC commissioner out of caution and concern for the security of Potter, DOC staff, and the correctional facility, according to a media release by the DOC. Criminal intelligence analysts for the DOC obtained threatening comments directed at Potter in the days leading up to her release, the department stated. Also, concerns about violent protests outside the Shakopee facility, tied in part with the threats, contributed to the decision for an early morning discharge.

