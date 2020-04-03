While the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have forced Minnesotans to adjust to a new sense of normal, to borrow from Jack London, the wheel of the world continues to turn over, and each day the 2020 census count moves closer to a finalized tally.
The national effort to count each United States resident will directly impact federal politics for the next decade and beyond, determining how many representatives speak for the state in our federal delegation. Resident counts are used to determine federal funding allocations to local school districts and to determine how many electoral college votes each state gets, among other political and daily-life impacts.
Among the events that were canceled following the virus outbreak was the Brooklyns Count Census Rally, a joint effort between Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center that aims to ensure all residents are counted. The group has been meeting regularly to discuss ways to reach traditionally undercounted populations and had planned to meet March 28 with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Hennepin County Commissioner Irene Fernando, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde at the Brooklyn Park Library to celebrate the area’s cultural diversity and spread the word about the census.
With all person-to-person city events canceled for the near future, the Sun Post spoke with Brooklyn Park Community Engagement Manager Josie Shardlow to hear how the city is changing its strategy and shift away from in-person outreach for the census:
Sun Post: Have you seen the virus have an impact on how people may be responding to the census? Are you concerned that it could reduce participation?
Josie Shardlow: It’s hard for me to say definitively because I wasn’t working for the city of Brooklyn Park for the 2010 census so I don’t know how the self-response rate differs. As of March 25, the national self-response rate was 28.1%. For Minnesota, it’s 34.5% and for Brooklyn Park, it’s 36.9%, according to the census bureau. So, we’re doing better than the national and state average in terms of self-response.
But, yes, we’re concerned that it could reduce participation. On the other hand, this is the first time the census has been available online, and many people are home and online for a lot of the day, so that might help.
We’re disappointed we’ve had to shift away from our in-person outreach tactics as we saw the power of convening people through our coalition-building work over the last year and a half. However, the good news is we have built many relationships and as we call our community partners to check in as part of our COVID-19 response, many have let us know that they’re encouraging their fellow community members to complete the Census while they’re staying at home. That gives me hope. Brooklyn Park residents are amazing. They want to help and they know that completing the census is a key way they can help their community.
SP: How is the city planning to change its tactics since the virus outbreak?
JS: We’re looking to ramp up our digital campaign using email and social media to reach our residents. We are now considering a USPS mailing to the census tracts that historically have had large under-counts. We’ll need to get creative and work through partners like apartment managers and community leaders. I know the school districts and other partners have communication campaigns in motion as well.
SP: What are some easy ways for residents to participate in the census while practicing social distancing?
JS: It’s never been easier to fill out the census form. You can do it online, over the phone or using a paper form. Invitations have gone out in the mail, but you do not need the ID number from the invitation to complete the form. You can just go to my2020census.gov and complete it right now. Or, you can call 1-844-330-2020. The other thing to remember is that a census bureau worker only comes to your home if you have not completed the form. So, complete it as soon as you can and then encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.
SP: Why is the census important?
JS: The census is really important. We only get this chance every 10 years to get the best possible picture of who lives in our community. Census data is used to redraw political boundaries and determines how federal funds will flow into our community for the next decade. The data also helps government agencies, school districts, businesses and others how best to serve Brooklyn Park residents. COVID-19 has shown us more than ever how interconnected we all are, and the census is a rare opportunity to do our part to help our community by making sure we are all counted and show up in the data.
SIDEBAR: FREQUENTLY ASKED CENSUS QUESTIONS
Q: Who is counted in the census?
A: Every living U.S. resident, regardless of immigration status or citizenship status is counted in the census. Residents are counted where they usually live and sleep as of April 1. For a more detailed breakdown of how deployed troops, college students, and others are counted, visit www2.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial/2020/program-management/memo-series/2020-memo-2018_04-appendix.pdf
Q: Are my census responses confidential?
A: Yes, under existing federal law, the census bureau cannot share responses identifying individuals to the general public or with other federal agencies including law enforcement and immigration officials until 72 years after the data is collected.
Q: What questions will I be asked on my census form?
A: Questions asked include the following:
• The total number of people living in a home as of April 1, 2020.
• Whether the home is owner-occupied with or without a mortgage, or if the home is rented, or occupied without rent.
• A phone number for a person in the home.
• The name, sex, age, date of birth, and race of each person living in a home.
• Whether each person is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin, as well as a separate question related to each individual’s race. For 2020, individuals of non-Hispanic origin who identify as white or black can provide write-in answers for the race question.
• The relationship of each person to a central person in the home. For 2020, household relationships allow couples living together to identify their relationships as either same-sex or opposite-sex.
Q: Which languages is the census form available in?
A: Paper forms are available in English and Spanish. Web-based forms are available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Tagalog and Vietnamese. The bureau has video and printed guides available in 59 non-English languages to assist in filling out the forms. If you have questions, you can text your question (in English, Hmong, Spanish or Somali) to MN2020 (662020).
Q: How long does it take to fill out the census?
A: The forms can be filled out in approximately 10 minutes.
Editor’s note: the above conversation was edited for clarity before it was published.
(STOCK IMAGE FROM METRO CREATIVE)
Census counts are continuing despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
(STOCK IMAGE BY CLKER-FREE-VECTOR-IMAGES FROM PIXABAY)
The 2020 census can be filled out at my2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020. Paper forms are also available.
