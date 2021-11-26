A juvenile was arrested for a fatal Nov. 25 shooting at a residence on the 8000 block of Florida Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.
Brooklyn Park Police responded to the scene at 10:21 p.m., and began life-saving actions that were unsuccessful, according to the department. The juvenile arrested for the shooting was located at the scene and booked into a juvenile detention facility.
Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene.
