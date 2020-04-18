A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested in connection to the Feb. 15, 2019, death of Deshawn McCabe, 20, in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North in Crystal.
According to Crystal Police, investigators have been actively working on this case. Through analysis of the crime scene, numerous interviews, computer and forensic investigations, and the execution of numerous search warrants, the sequence of events leading up to the shooting was determined and a juvenile male suspect, who was age 15 at the time of the shooting, was identified. On April 16, Crystal Police notified other law enforcement agencies that probable cause had been developed for the arrest of the juvenile suspect for second-degree homicide. That same day, St. Paul Police officers took the juvenile male into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant and transferred him into the custody of Crystal Police.
The juvenile male is currently in custody. This case will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for charging.
According to the media release from Deputy Chief Brian V. Hubbard, "we are proud of the diligent and tireless work of our officers and investigators in solving this tragic crime and attempting to provide some sense of closure to Deshawn’s family."
Anyone who knows anything additional about this case they would like to share with investigators is asked to contact the Crystal Police Department Tip Line at 763-531-1020.
