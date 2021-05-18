The judge in former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter's trial has scheduled the case to come before the court Dec. 6, 2021.
During an omnibus hearing May 17, Judge Regina Chu set the trial date with all parties appearing remotely over Zoom.
Prosecutor Imran Ali, representing the Washington County Attorney’s Office, filed a motion requesting that the court allow visual and audio coverage of the trial. Potter's attorney Earl Gray is expected to object to the motion.
Potter, 48, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.
Tim Gannon, then the police chief, said he believed that Potter meant to fire her Taser rather than her service pistol when she fatally shot Wright.
Gannon and Potter have since resigned from the police department.
If found guilty, Potter's maximum sentence is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Potter, who was a field training officer with the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and another officer pulled Wright over in a white Buick at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Orchard Avenue North at approximately 2 p.m. April 11.
The incident was captured on Potter's body-worn camera. Gannon released the camera footage to the public one day after the incident occurred.
The officer working with Potter determined that Wright had a warrant for his arrest for a gross misdemeanor charge weapons charge.
Wright exited the vehicle and complied with officer commands, but then pulled away to reenter the driver's seat of the vehicle.
Potter verbalized that she would Tase Wright but drew her 9mm Glock service pistol. She yelled “Taser, Taser, Taser” before firing a round into Wright's left side.
Potter yelled “Shit, I just shot him,” after firing the round. Wright's vehicle drove a short distance before striking another vehicle and coming to a stop.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.
