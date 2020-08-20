It’s been one month since the passing of U.S. Representative and civil rights icon John Lewis. His final words printed in The New York Times were a gift to all of us, inspiring generations: “Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Lewis during my time at Broward College. He was humble and gracious. I was moved by his ability to inspire change with such authenticity. Yes, we can learn a lot from Mr. Lewis and his lifelong calling for social justice. I intend to do that here at North Hennepin Community College and in our community.
The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating, but particularly for underserved populations. At NHCC, we are proud to serve more than 9,000 students, nearly half who are students of color, 67% who attend part-time, 35% who are low income/Pell eligible, and 55% who are first generation. Our students are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Recognizing this, we surveyed all students registered for fall semester to find out what supports they needed to be successful, specifically in the areas of technology, food, housing, transportation and mental health, and connecting them to campus and community resources.
In the area of technology, NHCC is offering loaner laptops, expanding Wi-Fi to campus parking lots, opening computer labs, and staffing a help desk. In addition, NHCC is connecting students with Minnesota Computers for Schools that provides free refurbished computers.
Another area of concern is food insecurity. NHCC’s food cupboard serves up to 200 students annually who visit two or three times per month. Since the pandemic, NHCC changed its operations, and is now offering prepackaged bags of food, hygiene and/or baby items that are easy for students to pick up safely and go. NHCC plans to expand offerings, including healthier food options, through partnerships with Community Emergency Assistance Programs and others.
In May, NHCC added a social worker to its counseling services team that provide support and connect students to mental health, food, transportation, housing resources and more. Last but not least, we’re partnering with Brooklyn Bridge Alliance to provide school packs for students and families in need. Packs will include school supplies, masks, hand sanitizer, and other specialty items for distance learning.
On Aug. 3, Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council announced they are no longer negotiating with BNSF Railway over the proposed $1.5 billion Bottineau Blue Line Light Rail Transit (BLRT). I stand united with the mayors of Brooklyn Park, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Crystal and New Hope in their commitment to advance this project. BLRT represents more than just a mode of transportation. For our communities, it represents equity and opportunity, connecting people to jobs, affordable housing, education and other opportunities. I look forward to contributing my voice.
As John Lewis said, “I believe that you see something that you want to get done, you cannot give up, and you cannot give in.”
Rolando García is President of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.