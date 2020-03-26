Though Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis has closed its Minneapolis and Golden Valley offices, the agency continues to serve current and new clients.
“In these uncertain times due to COVID-19, Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis remains committed to our mission and is providing support to all who turn to us, especially now,” the company wrote.
Staff members are working from home. Volunteers use social distancing while “providing critical services such as driving seniors to medical appointments, delivering Kosher meals on wheels, and providing grocery shopping for people in need of support.” JFCS officials said their strategies are in line with community and global efforts to contain the virus.
JFCS is a Hennepin County nonprofit that provides programs, services and support in the Jewish and broader communities, including senior services, career services, children and family services, community engagement, and counseling and mental health support.
Anyone in need of services may call 952-546-0616. Current clients may also call their JFCS provider directly, and potential clients may begin by visiting their website at jfcsmpls.org. Counseling assistance is also available in response to coping with the emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.