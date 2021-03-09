Jesse Winkler, of Brooklyn Park, officially joined the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners at the board’s regular meeting Feb. 18.
Earlier in the week, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners appointed Winkler to an at-large position on the board. Five members of the Three Rivers board are elected from districts in suburban Hennepin County, and two members are appointed by the County Board.
“Three Rivers Park District is not only vital to our region, but also to the health and wellness of our residents,” Winkler said. “I envision a Park District that works to eliminate disparities and where the experiences of Three Rivers are incorporated with schools and districts across the region to reinforce learning opportunities for our students.”
Winkler has a bachelor of arts degree from North Central University. His professional career is in human resources. He is a past gubernatorial appointee to the Minnesota Governor’s Residence Council, former chair of the Hennepin County Human Resources Citizens Advisory Board, and past member of the City of Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Committee. He is a current gubernatorial appointee to the Minnesota Board of Public Health and Therapy.
“There is something to enjoy at each of the parks in the Three Rivers system,” Winkler said. “I can often be seen at Elm Creek on the playground with my kiddos, enjoying the dog off-leash area at Fish Lake, or exploring the hiking trails at French Regional Park.”
Winkler’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
