p231gv_kidd_1.jpg

Jean Kidd

Jean Kidd has announced her run for a seat on the Golden Valley City Council in the November election.

Kidd has lived in Golden Valley since 2014, and spent 25 years before that in north Minneapolis. Kidd spent 28 years on the Minneapolis Fire Department.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments