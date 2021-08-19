BP26NWrecount.jpg

Devin Montero, city clerk, standing right, and Jim Thomson, city attorney, look on as election workers recount votes by hand. After the recount, Lisa Jacobson leads Hollies Winston by two votes. 
BP19NWmayor-Jacobson.jpg

Lisa Jacobson
BP19NWmayor-Hollies.jpg

Hollies Winston

After a hand recount Aug. 19, Lisa Jacobson is up by two votes on Hollies Winston in the race for mayor of Brooklyn Park. 

Jacobson received 3,416 votes in the recount, while Winston received 3,414.

Another 26 voters cast ballots for write-in candidates. Ballot counters found no examples of an overvote or undervote in the race. 

Representatives of the Winston campaign challenged five ballots, while representatives of Jacobson challenged two. 

Those challenges will go before the City Council, acting as the Canvassing Board, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Brooklyn Park City Council chambers.

According to Jim Thompson, city attorney, both campaigns will have an opportunity to argue their case for challenged ballots in front of the canvassing board, who will certify the election results later that night. 

Ballots can be challenged on the grounds of "basically, voter intent," Thomson said. "You look at the ballot and say, 'What did the voter intend.'"

If successful, those challenges could reduce Jacobson's vote total by up to five votes, while Winston's total could be reduced by up to two. 

By comparison, on election night, Jacobson received 3,415 votes, while Winston received 3,414.

The recount was hosted in the Gardenview Room of the Community Activity Center, at 5600 85th Ave. N.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments