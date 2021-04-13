Today, Brooklyn Park voters will narrow the field for the city’s special mayoral election from seven candidates to two.
The primary, which was prompted when former Mayor Jeff Lunde won his seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners last fall, features the following candidates: Lisa Jacobson, Mark Mata, Yelena S. Kurdyumova, Benjamin Osemenam, Hollies Winston, Wynfred Russell and Boyd Morson. Learn more about the candidates in the Sun Post’s Voters Guide: tinyurl.com/5dra6pny.
Polling places are open today until 8 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/2d4ufh23 to see where to vote.
Check back with the Sun Post after polls close for a rundown of the results.
The two candidates to emerge from the primary will face off in the Aug. 10 special election. Absentee voting for that election begins June 25.
Visit brooklynpark.org/elections/ for more information on voting.
