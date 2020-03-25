BP26COroad.jpg

An overhead map of the project area and planned detours to avoid the closure of Bottineau Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard.

The intersection at Bottineau Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard will be closed for reconstruction starting March 23.

The closure includes Bottineau Boulevard between south of Brooklyn Boulevard and 79th Avenue, and Brooklyn Boulevard between Xylon Avenue and east of Jolly Lane.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until summer when work will begin its next phase.

Regional traffic will be detoured to use Interstate 694 and Highway 169 to avoid the closure, while local traffic will use West Broadway and 85th Avenue.

Access to businesses along Brooklyn Boulevard, Jolly Lane and Xylon Avenue will be maintained through limited access to Brooklyn Boulevard. Expect road condition changes and intermittent closures in the area.

Crews will also be working on minor projects at 73rd and Lakeland Avenues. While the roads will remain open during the construction work, travelers can expect lane shifts or road condition changes.

