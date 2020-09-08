The entry period for New Hope’s annual In Focus photo contest is now open. The competition gives local photographers the opportunity to showcase their photography skills while exploring what makes New Hope a great community to live, work and play.

This year’s contest categories are “People & Families,” “City Landmarks” and “Wildlife & Nature.” All photos entered must be taken somewhere in New Hope and contestants must live, work or study in New Hope.

Entries may be submitted by email by sending photos 5MB or smaller to communications@newhopemn.gov. Print photos can may be dropped off in-person or by mail to New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

A panel of judges will evaluate entries on visual appeal, pictorial composition and originality. Contest winners will be recognized at a New Hope City Council meeting and will receive an award.

Visit newhopemn.gov/infocus for the contest entry form and a complete list of contest rules.

