In early results posted by the city of Brooklyn Park, Lisa Jacobson has defeated Hollies Winston in the Aug. 10 special election for mayor by the razor thin margin of a single vote.
According to election results posted to Brooklyn Park's website, Jacobson receive 3,415 votes, while Winston received 3,414. Write-ins accounted for 26 total votes.
If the results stand, Jacobson will complete former Mayor Jeff Lunde’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
The Sun Post reached out to Brooklyn Park's city clerk for information on the potential for a recount process, but did not receive an immediate response.
Lunde resigned from his post as mayor Jan. 3, 2021, after he was elected to succeed former Commissioner Mike Opat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
Lunde had served as mayor since 2011.
Jacobson is currently a City Council member representing the city's east district. She has served since 2017.
According to her Sun Post voters guide, Jacobson has also been involved with the Brooklyn Park Rotary, the Brooklyn Park Lions, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and the Brooklyn Park Community Foundation, among other organizations.
She is the former executive director of the Coon Rapids-based Hope 4 Youth, a non profit that serves homeless youth in the northern Twin Cities. She listed her current occupation as director of development and communication in her voter’s guide.
Jacobson studied communications, as well as justice and peace studies at the University of St. Thomas.
Winston previously ran against Lunde and lost in the 2018 election. Lunde endorsed Jacobson in the contest.
A former member of the Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Committee and the owner of Guaranteed America, a business advocacy firm that serves minority-owned businesses, Winston received high-profile DFL endorsements in the non partisan race.
Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, among other state politicians, had endorsed Winston in the race.
