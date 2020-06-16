Brooklyn Park is continuing its community survey work to determine how residents are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results of this continued surveying were presented to the Brooklyn Park City Council June 8.
The survey results indicate that resident concerns regarding access to goods, which were significant concerns in the city’s earlier survey work, have largely dissipated. The larger resident concern is with staying healthy and not contracting the virus. Economic concerns also are weighing heavily on resident’s minds.
Survey respondents were asked to pick their top three areas of concern during the next few months of the pandemic. Of the 1,861 respondents to the survey, 64% said they were most concerned about themselves or a loved one getting the virus. Another 40% said they were concerned about the economy, the stock market and investments, and 26% said they were concerned about job loss, furloughs or reduced hours.
Other higher ranking concerns included school closures, mental health and youth programs.
Of all respondents, 5% said they were concerned about not having enough food for their household.
The survey also included broader questions about feelings of hopefulness in various situations. A majority of respondents said they felt hopeful their basic needs would be met. That is, 71% said they were very hopeful, and 23% said they were somewhat hopeful. Some 4% said they were a little hopeful, and 2% said they were not hopeful at all.
Respondents generally felt hopeful that the local and state responses to the pandemic would keep their communities safe. Some 86% said they were somewhat or very hopeful that the city’s response would keep them safe, while 74% said the same about the state’s response.
Renters who responded to the survey were more likely to have concerns about providing for basic needs and paying rent than homeowners.
The survey included an open-ended question about what has brought residents feelings of hope. When organized by theme, the top answer from 22% of residents was that their neighbors were kind and willing to help and support each other. Another 14% said that people were following public health guidelines.
Many seniors said they were not inclined to pay for virtual or online city programs. Some 39% said they would not pay for programs, but 36% said they would participate at no cost.
Parents generally said they would be comfortable sending their children to programing that followed appropriate precautions. Fifty-three percent said they would be comfortable sending their children. Another 65% said their family would be interested in recreation activities in a park or parking lot. Ninety-one percent of respondents said they would be willing to pay a $5 registration fee.
Councilmember Mark Mata expressed concerns about the total cost of city staff time that was put into assembling the survey and its results. The city needs to provide resources to people with concerns about their food needs, and the survey data should not be aggregated by race, he said.
Mayor Jeff Lunde, and Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner and Lisa Jacobson spoke to the survey as a useful snapshot of how residents are feeling.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.