Animal Humane Society is launching a new veterinary technician training program to address the ongoing impacts a nationwide veterinary technician shortage is having on the organization, both in its shelters and low-cost veterinary clinics.

“One of our biggest constraints to growing our service offerings right now is a shortage of veterinary technicians,” said Dr. Graham Brayshaw, director of veterinary medicine. “This nationwide shortage isn’t going away any time soon, so we decided to create a program to train and equip individuals with the skills necessary to be a veterinary technician in AHS’s shelters and clinics. As far as we know, we’re the first animal welfare organization in the country that has created a formal training program for veterinary technicians where employees are trained full-time.”

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments