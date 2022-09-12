Animal Humane Society is launching a new veterinary technician training program to address the ongoing impacts a nationwide veterinary technician shortage is having on the organization, both in its shelters and low-cost veterinary clinics.
“One of our biggest constraints to growing our service offerings right now is a shortage of veterinary technicians,” said Dr. Graham Brayshaw, director of veterinary medicine. “This nationwide shortage isn’t going away any time soon, so we decided to create a program to train and equip individuals with the skills necessary to be a veterinary technician in AHS’s shelters and clinics. As far as we know, we’re the first animal welfare organization in the country that has created a formal training program for veterinary technicians where employees are trained full-time.”
The shortage of veterinary technicians impacts the number of animals the Humane Society can care for in its shelters and limits the number of appointments available to the public at its low-cost veterinary centers. By providing all the training individuals need to be successful veterinary technicians, the organization will increase its capacity to help more animals and keep even more people and their pets together.
Applications are now open for the Vet Tech Training Program, and the first cohort, which will begin in October, will have five individuals. Additional cohorts are expected to start approximately every three to four months. Individuals accepted into the cohort will be paid an hourly salary and receive benefits while participating in the seven-month program, which will include a mix of classroom lessons and hands-on practice each week. Upon graduation, individuals will be promoted to full-time Animal Humane Society veterinary technicians. No animal experience is necessary to be eligible, and participants will be tested on proficiency throughout the program.
This program is not an accredited veterinary technician program and graduates won’t be certified veterinary technicians.
Every year Animal Humane Society cares for more than 100,000 animals: those that need homes and thousands more through programs for people and pets. As one of the nation’s leading animal welfare organizations, it is transforming the way shelters care for animals and engage their communities.
The Animal Humane Society has adoption centers in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids.
