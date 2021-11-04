The Hopkins Women’s Club will host its next monthly meeting and luncheon on Nov. 16th at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 13000 St. David’s Road in Minnetonka. Luncheon, featuring pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy, will be served at 11:45 a.m., followed by a short business meeting.
Lunch is $15 and reservations can be made by calling Fran at 952-988-7914 by Nov. 10th. After the meeting, Tim Patrick, a Sinatra-style singer will entertain with popular music from many different eras.
This month’s project is Adopt a Family, providing cash donations to purchase gift cards for Hopkins families for the holidays. The club also supports many organizations such as Resource West, ICA, Feed My Starving Children and Teaming Up For Teens in Hopkins on Nov. 9. Women of all ages from Hopkins and surrounding areas are welcome to attend.
