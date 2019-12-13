Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls hockey went through a tough three-game week including shutouts at the hands of Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 6-0, and Rogers, 4-0, Nov. 26 and Dec. 6 respectively.
“We were hoping for better results and ultimately I liked how we played in two periods each game,” Royals coach Ryan St. Martin said in addition to the team playing without sophomore Megan Stoldorf.
The center is recovering from an injury which created a void in the Royals special teams plan. She plays a key role taking draws on the penalty kill and power play.
“She has some big shoes to fill for us,” St. Martin said.
The busy week continued Saturday with a 5-2 loss to Academy of Holy Angels in a game played at Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Goalie Leah Bosch picked up the lone assist on junior Erin Brousseau’s second-period goal to narrow the Stars lead to 2-1 just over five minutes into the second period. Brousseau scored her team-leading eighth goal in nine games to make it a 3-2 lead midway through the third period.
“I liked the resiliency against Holy Angels but we took six penalties and they scored on one power play,” St. Martin said. “We had a big momentum shift before the end of the period and I took a timeout to draw up a late play but we didn’t execute the play.”
The Royals continue to look to broaden out the scoring beyond Brousseau. Junior defenseman Abby Meyer continues to provide a powerful shot from the point, when given the opportunity. St. Martin noted the progress made by the big underclassmen group including eighth-grader Avery Shaw who is a wing on the second line.
Bosch’s 36 saves was the fourth time she made more than 34 stops in eight starts and nine appearances for the sophomore. St. Martin took away a few lessons for the team after the back-to-back shutouts. Against BSM, he said it’s nice to see the program on the upswing in the third season of the rebuild process, much like how the Royals are building the program from a solid foundation.
“BSM showed what is possible down the road for this young core,” he said. “[BSM] is right where they should be for year three, and we are right where we should be for 10 games into the season. We have a lot of work to do but it is nice to see that program building back up. We know we are in that process, too.”
Against Rogers, St. Martin didn’t want to see a repeat of last season where Rogers jumped to an early lead on their home rink.
“We didn’t have a good start last year and they jumped on us right away,” he said. “This year I was happy with how close it was.”
