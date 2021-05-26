Gov. Tim Walz lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces for those who are fully vaccinated on May 14. Hopkins Schools are still required to follow the guidelines in the School Safety Plan. The guidelines will remain through the end of the school year.
Masks are required through the end of the school year for students and staff members in all indoor spaces, including school buses. Masks are no longer required for outdoor activities. Masks are “optional but encouraged” for students in outdoor recess, outdoor physical education and other outside learning activities. Guidance for summer programing will be shared as it is available.
Information: hopkinsschools.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.