Gov. Tim Walz lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces for those who are fully vaccinated on May 14. Hopkins Schools are still required to follow the guidelines in the School Safety Plan. The guidelines will remain through the end of the school year.

Masks are required through the end of the school year for students and staff members in all indoor spaces, including school buses. Masks are no longer required for outdoor activities. Masks are “optional but encouraged” for students in outdoor recess, outdoor physical education and other outside learning activities. Guidance for summer programing will be shared as it is available.

Information: hopkinsschools.org

