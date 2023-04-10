Hopkins Royal Productions announced its spring 2023 production of “Eurydice” written by Sarah Ruhl. Performances will take place at Hopkins High School Little Theater on April 26-29.

According to a press release, the play “reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, not through Orpheus’s infamous pilgrimage to retrieve his bride, but through the eyes of its heroine. Due to a tragic accident on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters and plot twists, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.” 

