The first regular-season 5,000-meter race of the Lake Conference season took place at Elm Creek Park Reserve on Dec. 10.
Wayzata captured the boys title with its top five skiers among the eight best times including a sweep at the top of the list as senior James Schneider edged teammate Colin Freed in 12:08.2 and 13:12.5. Hopkins senior Caleb Dunnewind was third overall with the Royals best finish, third place in 13:39.2 and the Royals placed fourth overall, three points behind Edina and six points ahead of Eden Prairie.
Hopkins scorers including seniors Tim Sandford and Colby Branch finishing 17th (15:30.1) and 18th (15:41.6) places, respectively. Sophomore John Struyk was 29th in 16:23.3 to complete the scoring and junior Trent Hunwardsen was 40th in 17:24.8.
In the girls race, Wayzata was dominant with all four scorers finishing among the top nine places, including the top two times. All seven varsity skiers finished among the top 13 overall.
Trojan junior Lauren McCollor won the event in 14:52.5, while teammate Ingrid Halverson was runner-up in 15:41.9 as the team scored 565 points, 52 points clear of Eden Prairie. Hopkins finished third with 498 points, seven points ahead of Edina.
Royals sophomore Lauren Munger posted the best finish for the team finishing fifth in 16:21.6 while the next three teammates finished within 10 seconds of each other. Sophomore Elsa Bergman was 14th in 17:25.5, seventh-grader Sydney Drevlow was 15th in 17:26.7 and junior Laci Provenzano was 16th in 17:34.8 to complete the team scoring. Senior Ella Firehammer was 26th overall in 18:36.9, senior Ellie Munger was 32nd in 19:06.1 and junior Audrey Urbanowicz was 44th in 20:36.3.
Hopkins opened the Nordic season with the Lake Conference Relays at Elm Creek Park Reserve on Dec. 3. The Royals’ boys and girls squads finished fourth in each race among the five-team field in the 8,000-meter race.
