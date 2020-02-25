Hopkins senior Ciboney Reglos, junior Kay Murphy and eighth-grader Avery McIntosh closed their season at the AA state individual gymnastics meet Feb. 22 inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Reglos just missed the podium on the uneven bars with a seventh-place score of 9.5, losing out on the sixth spot due to a tiebreaker.
Reglos was eighth on the balance beam with a 9.5, just .05 away from reaching the podium.
Reglos also finished 13th overall on floor with a 9.5. Mahtomedi senior Bella Frattalone won the event with a 9.825.
McIntosh finished 34th on the vault with a 9.25, and Murphy finished 48th on the uneven bars with a 7.775.
