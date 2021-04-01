Hopkins freshman Annabelle Speers led Royals’ gymnasts in the Class 2A state meet, March 27, at Champlin Park High School.
Speers placed 10th overall in the all-around competition with a score of 36.8.
Speers showed her consistency, placing 17th on vault, 13th on the uneven bars, 24th on the balance beam and 33rd on floor exercise.
Scores across the board were consistent at state. For instance, 40 girls scored above 9.0 in the floor exercise, including ninth-grader Jackie Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville (9.3250), sophomore Kylie McLenighan of Edina (9.2750), sophomore Elena Cantwell of Minnetonka (9.2000), Speers of Hopkins (9.2000), junior Izzy Hayden of Wayzata (9.1250), Sophia Schwob of Eden Prairie (9.0750), junior Sasha Arne of Wayzata (9.0500) and junior Tatum Bohlsen of Wayzata (9.0250).
