Hopkins senior Susanna Fish finished as an AA state runner-up in the diving competition.
Fish scored 434.85 points to earn her silver medal this season. Over 100 of those points came in her final three dives on Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Fish was eighth in last year’s state meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.