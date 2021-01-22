p2 spt hop girlsbb mcgill

Hopkins freshman Alivia McGill (23) soars to the hoop for a layup ahead of Eden Prairie defenders Ashley Fritz (22) and Molly Lenz (3) in the season opener last week.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Hopkins girls basketball downed Eden Prairie 73-39 Jan. 15 in the Lake Conference opener at Hopkins Lindbergh Center – a game between two of last season’s section champions.

The game marked the debut of Hopkins head coach Tara Starks, who replaces Hall-of-Famer Brian Cosgriff.

Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said, “Hopkins is a phenomenal team. It is a huge credit to Tara that they are right where they ended up last year.”

Hopkins lost McDonalds All-American and ESPN National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers to graduation, but the Royals have plenty of talent back, including five players with starting experience – center Maya Nnaji, forward Taylor Woodson and guards Alayna Contreras, Amaya Battle and Nu Nu Agara. Add ninth-grader and former Park Center player Alivia McGill to the mix, and it’s easy to see why Hopkins is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.

The Royals, who earned their 63rd consecutive win against Eden Prairie, forced 22 turnovers in the first half and left for the intermission with a 36-19 lead. Hopkins’ margin expanded in the second half, and the game finished with running time, due to a 35-point lead and under nine minutes remaining in the second half.

Nnaji scored 24 points to lead Hopkins, while McGill had 20 in her varsity debut. Agara scored seven to go with six from Contreras and five each from Battle and Woodson.

Nia Holloway led Eden Prairie with 13 points. Desiree Bursch was next with six points and Ashley Fritz scored five. Savanna Jones and Molly Lenz each scored four.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments