Fans looking for positive signs indicating the resumption of high school sports, take heart.
The Hopkins football schedule, which includes eight regular season games has been released. After posting a 6-3 record last year, coach John DenHartog’s Royals will be led by returning all-district linebacker R.J. Chakolis, who is set to play his fifth varsity season. Chakolis was the 195-pound state Class AAA wrestling champion last winter.
The Royals will open the season against Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Hopkins High Stadium.
For all Minnesota prep football teams, the season will begin one week later than usual. Unless noted, games are at 7 p.m. on Fridays starting on Sept. 3.
The Royals’ home games are against Apple Valley (Sept. 3), Forest Lake (Sept. 17), Chanhassen (Sept. 25) and Coon Rapids (Wednesday, Oct. 14). The road games are against Armstrong (Sept. 11), Spring Lake Park (Oct. 2), Park Center (Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.) and Irondale (Oct. 23).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.