Undaunted by the current pandemic and the shift to distance learning, Hopkins Public Schools staff and students continue to innovate and generate BIG ideas. Student growth is the focus of the Hopkins Education Foundation’s spring grant cycle, which includes a $50,000 COVID-19 inspired boost to the Pathways to a Healthy Future, the foundation’s district-wide initiative in support of the whole student.
A total of $19,588 for four individual grants has just been awarded for the 2020/21 school year: all 500 preschoolers will be introduced to the Second Step social-emotional curriculum already in place in grades K-6; Girls Taking Action, Verna Price’s mentorship program, will be funded at the high school to focus on the vast potential of young women of color; Feelings ‘Check-in’ Boards will be placed in each Eisenhower Elementary classroom as a way for students to self-assess, regulate and generate empathy; and XinXing Academy fourth- and fifth-graders will have a poet in residence in both Chinese and English.
Also recently awarded, $3,184 for four Awesome Fund grants to student clubs currently in various stages of planning and implementation. Green Halls is purchasing supplies and growing the plants they will use to beautify the high school. TampAction will provide menstrual supplies at the high school when school resumes, and in the meantime, continues to prepare for presentations to both junior highs regarding period stigma. Kendama Club members are practicing their game as they work to schedule an inspirational speaker to share with fellow students their message of transforming adversity into growth. Gender and Sexuality Alliance had to cancel the spring Qrom (Queer Prom) but look forward to creating future events for teens from across Minnesota.
