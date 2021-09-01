Hopkins boys cross country team showed the kind of balance that coach Mike Harris loves to see Aug. 27 in the Northwoods Invitational
“The spread for our tip five finishers was only 12 seconds,” Harris said after watching the Royals take first place in the opening meet of the 2021 season.
Samuel Gausmann took fourth place in the two-mile race in 10 minutes, 45 seconds. Suhayb Ali was next for Hopkins in fifth place with a time of 10:45. The Royals had three other sports in the top 10 – Landon Hering (seventh in 10:49), Tony Provenzano (eighth in 10:50) and Logan Drevlow (ninth in 10:52).
With 33 team points, Hopkins had a nice cushion over second-place Orono with 61 and third-place Champlin Park with 65. Other schools in the race included Breck, Rogers, Providence Academy, Holy Family Catholic and St. Francis.
“I understand why some of the races early in the season are two miles,” Harris said. “In the hot weather, a shorter race is a positive. Our boys have some work ahead of them. We’re in a tough section with Wayzata, Armstrong, Minneapolis Washburn and Minneapolis Southwest.”
Wayzata is ranked No. 1 in the state to open the season, but Harris is not ready to hand the Trojans the section crown.
“Everybody is beatable,” he said. “We want to establish teams to challenge Wayzata, Stillwater and anyone else. I think we’ll raise some eyebrows by the end of the season.”
Royal girls take second
Hopkins girls took the top two individual places in the Northwoods Invitational with freshmen stars Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.
However, Champlin Park had more depth and took first place with 33 team points. Hopkins was second with 53, followed by Breck 88, Rogers 91, Providence Academy 104 and Orono 145.
“Sydney, Daphne and senior Elsa Bergman ran together for the first mile, then they all did their own thing,” Harris said.
Drevlow’s time was 11:27 and Grobstein finished in 11:53. Abby Hibbs of Champlin Park ran third in 11:59 and Bergman finished fourth overall in 12:23.
“We had another small pack that worked well together,” Harris said.
Both Hopkins teams will enter the St. Olaf Showcase Thursday, Sept. 2, at the site of the state meet, St. Olaf College in Northfield.
“We are so excited to get back to St. Olaf since there was no state meet last year,” Harris said. “It is a classic cross country course.”
Looking further ahead, Hopkins will host the Bauman/Rovn Invitational Thursday, Sept. 9, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The meet is named in honor of retired cross country coaches Ed Bauman and Jim Rovn.
