Hopkins boys hockey has struggled to hold early leads in two of the three losses so far in December since a 6-3 win at Spring Lake Park on Nov. 30,

Dom Valentini and Matt Stuessi set up Troy Lanschoot midway through the Dec. 3 game against Roseville but the Raiders responded with three goals coming by way of a 34-28 shots edge.

Stuessi scored just over two minutes into the Dec. 10 4-1 loss to Southwest Christian/Richfield, tying the game up at 1-1 as the Stars went on to added three more goals in a five-minute span in the third period. Hopkins kept the pressure on the visitors, outshooting them 42-24 for the game including 20-9 in the third period.

Junior goaltender Zach Hayes made a season-low 20 saves as the defense gave up a season-best 23 shots over 51 minutes of action.

After a two-week break from the road, Hopkins traveled to New Prague Dec. 12 and returned with a 5-2 loss, despite outshooting the Trojans 34-28, including a 9-shot margin in the second and third periods combined.

Royals freshman Louis DeGiulio scored his first goal of the season 3:30 into the second period with assists going to Michael Gretsch and Lukas Wright.

Hopkins also fell 5-1 at Chanhassen on Dec. 17.

Jake Renier scored on a power play with assists to Finnigan Greeley and DeGuillo to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period, but Chanhassen scored the final four goals of the game.

Hayes had 35 saves for the Royals in the loss.

