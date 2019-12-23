Hopkins boys hockey has struggled to hold early leads in two of the three losses so far in December since a 6-3 win at Spring Lake Park on Nov. 30,
Dom Valentini and Matt Stuessi set up Troy Lanschoot midway through the Dec. 3 game against Roseville but the Raiders responded with three goals coming by way of a 34-28 shots edge.
Stuessi scored just over two minutes into the Dec. 10 4-1 loss to Southwest Christian/Richfield, tying the game up at 1-1 as the Stars went on to added three more goals in a five-minute span in the third period. Hopkins kept the pressure on the visitors, outshooting them 42-24 for the game including 20-9 in the third period.
Junior goaltender Zach Hayes made a season-low 20 saves as the defense gave up a season-best 23 shots over 51 minutes of action.
After a two-week break from the road, Hopkins traveled to New Prague Dec. 12 and returned with a 5-2 loss, despite outshooting the Trojans 34-28, including a 9-shot margin in the second and third periods combined.
Royals freshman Louis DeGiulio scored his first goal of the season 3:30 into the second period with assists going to Michael Gretsch and Lukas Wright.
Hopkins also fell 5-1 at Chanhassen on Dec. 17.
Jake Renier scored on a power play with assists to Finnigan Greeley and DeGuillo to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period, but Chanhassen scored the final four goals of the game.
Hayes had 35 saves for the Royals in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.