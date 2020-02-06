p2 spt hop Alpine girls polyak
Buy Now

Hopkins junior Eliza Polyak skis past a flag on a quick turn on the first run Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps. Polyak finished 14th overall in 1 minute, 11.38 seconds to advance to state.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Hopkins junior Eliza Polyak is headed to the state tournament this season.

Polyak finished 14th overall in 1 minute, 11.to grab the final individual spot Feb. 6 in the 5A section meet at Afton Alps.

Look for more soon

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments