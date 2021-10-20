Gunshots were fired in two incidents in Brooklyn Park Tuesday night, according to the police department, with rounds striking homes and a daycare.
At approximately 5:11 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police officers were on patrol when they heard the sound of gunfire.
Officers began to investigate the origin of shots, and found they were fired in the 7600 block of Unity Avenue North.
Officers spoke to witnesses, and determined that during the incident, two groups of individuals had fired a series of shots at each other.
The shots struck an open daycare center, as well as several houses in the area.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Later that night, at approximately 11:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a large physical altercation occuring in the 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
Officers spoke to witnesses, who said that numerous individuals had fired approximately 7 rounds during the fight.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
The investigation into the incident remains open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.