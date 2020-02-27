The West Metro Fire-Rescue District, which serves Crystal and New Hope, is offering free home safety surveys.
The survey typically takes 60 to 90 minutes. Members of the fire department will walk through the community member’s home with them to identify hazards and provide measures and information to improve safety. They will check all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to verify that they are working and in the proper locations.
Residents will also receive assistance with developing a fire escape plan and how to conduct a family fire drill, free replacement or additional smoke detectors and/or batteries, if needed; verification that they have a properly located carbon monoxide detector or free additional digital carbon monoxide detector, a free fire extinguisher, if needed, and additional items to assist in home safety.
In early January, a New Hope family had a fire in a basement of their home. The residents safely extinguished the fire using an extinguisher and instructions they had obtained by participating in a free survey program provided by the district.
Info: If you would like to schedule a safety survey for your home, email Joel Nelson at jnelson@westmetrofire.com, or call 763-230-7007.
(Submitted photo)
Participating in a free home safety survey program, provided by the West Metro Fire-Rescue District, could help save lives and property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.