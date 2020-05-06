HOM Furniture, Pizza Ranch partnering on ‘feeding local heroes’

HOM Furniture and Pizza Ranch have collaborated on a program to help feed local heroes. (Submitted)

HOM Furniture is donating $50 to feed local heroes when customers purchase $500 or more in furniture.

For several weeks, the focus has been on helping to deliver sandwiches and salads to area hospitals and staff members. This week, the focus has turned to first responders, including firefighters, police officers and ambulance drivers and crew members.

To do that, HOM and the Twin Cities Pizza Ranch locations, including the Crystal store, have partnered to deliver chicken dinners. HOM is continuing to cover $50, plus the tax, while Pizza Ranch locations are picking up the additional costs, including all of the deliveries.

The meals are scheduled in advance and are all individually packaged and sealed.

The eight area Pizza Ranch locations that are open are participating. The locations are in Andover, Crystal, Elk River, Hutchinson, Maplewood, Monticello, Oak Park Heights and Shakopee.

More than 1,500 meals are scheduled to be delivered this week across the metro, as well as other locations.

The Pizza Ranch in Crystal will deliver 375 two-piece chicken dinners this week to North Memorial Ambulance drivers and staff and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Info: HOM is accepting donations at https://trimurl.co/SI3qR4; visit facebook.com/PizzaRanchCrystal; or for other information or call Wendy Sedlacek at 763-767-3623.

